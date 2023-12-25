A gas cylinder used for filling balloons exploded near the Bishop Cotton School ground under the Sadar police station boundaries around 8.30 pm on Sunday in Nagpur, Maharashtra

Representative Image

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Gas cylinder blast claims life of 4-year-old boy in Nagpur x 00:00

A gas cylinder used for filling balloons exploded near the Bishop Cotton School ground under the Sadar police station boundaries around 8.30 p.m. on Sunday in Nagpur, Maharashtra, according to a report in PTI.

According to the report, unfortunately, the explosion killed four-year-old Sizan Sheikh, who was standing alongside a balloon vendor when the cylinder rocketed into the air and killed him.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition, two women were injured during this traumatic occurrence and were immediately evacuated to a hospital. Despite medical attention, the young youngster died as a result of his injuries. An investigation has been begun to learn more about the details and circumstances surrounding this tragic event, the report added.

In a recent series of occurrences in Mumbai, prompt intervention by both the general population and the Fire Brigade saved lives. At a mall, bystanders used a fire hydrant line to put out flames before the Fire Brigade arrived, and fire professionals used resources as soon as they arrived. Fortunately, no injuries were recorded. The causes of these incidents are being investigated, another report stated.

According to the agency report, bystanders effectively extinguished flames within the mall premises using a fire hydrant line, preventing a potentially dangerous situation before the arrival of the Fire Brigade. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they used a first aid line from a fire engine.

Authorities, including the Mumbai Fire Brigade, local police, and other reaction organisations, intervened quickly in both situations, ensuring that no one was harmed. Investigations are being conducted to determine the causes of these fires, the report added.

In a second incident, officials verified that a fire broke out in a Chembur flat. When the authorities arrived, the incident was quickly resolved, and no injuries were recorded. As investigations continue, details about this occurrence remain unknown, the report stated.

"Fire officials managed a fire outbreak at a Chembur flat. Thankfully, no injuries were reported. Further details are being investigated," stated officials from the Mumbai Fire Department, as reported by ANI.

The cause of the Chembur fire is still being investigated, and authorities are still gathering information regarding the incident.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!