Breaking News
Maharashtra political crisis: I am the president of NCP, says Sharad Pawar
Maharashtra: Heavy rain lashes parts of Marathwada
Delhi: Under-construction building collapses, at least 3 feared trapped
We will fight Rajasthan election unitedly: Congress
NCP split: Rahul meets Sharad Pawar in Delhi
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Heavy rain lashes parts of Marathwada

Maharashtra: Heavy rain lashes parts of Marathwada

Updated on: 06 July,2023 05:45 PM IST  |  Aurangabad
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Heavy rainfall lashed isolated places in the Marathwada region in the 24 hours ending on Thursday morning

Maharashtra: Heavy rain lashes parts of Marathwada

File Photo

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Heavy rain lashes parts of Marathwada
x
00:00

Heavy rainfall lashed isolated places in the Marathwada region in the 24 hours ending on Thursday morning.


According to the officials, even after heavy rainfall, the region continues to have overall rainfall deficit.


"The highest rainfall since Wednesday morning - 132 mm - was recorded in Gangamasla circle of Beed district, the official said.


The official data reveals that as many as 37 circles (a circle comprises several villages) received more than 65 mm of rainfall.

"The Babra circle of Aurangabad recorded the lowest 65.75 mm of rainfall," the official added.

District-wise number of circles receiving heavy rainfall in 24 hours: Aurangabad-3, Jalna- 1, Beed- 6, Latur- 10, Osmanabad- 2, Nanded- 8, Parbhani- 4, Hingoli- 3.

As of Thursday, Marathwada is facing a deficit of 36.8 percent compared to the normal.

(with inputs from PTI)

 

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
aurangabad maharashtra india Weather India news marathwada

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK