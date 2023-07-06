Maharashtra: Heavy rain lashes parts of Marathwada

Heavy rainfall lashed isolated places in the Marathwada region in the 24 hours ending on Thursday morning

Heavy rainfall lashed isolated places in the Marathwada region in the 24 hours ending on Thursday morning.

According to the officials, even after heavy rainfall, the region continues to have overall rainfall deficit.

"The highest rainfall since Wednesday morning - 132 mm - was recorded in Gangamasla circle of Beed district, the official said.

The official data reveals that as many as 37 circles (a circle comprises several villages) received more than 65 mm of rainfall.

"The Babra circle of Aurangabad recorded the lowest 65.75 mm of rainfall," the official added.

District-wise number of circles receiving heavy rainfall in 24 hours: Aurangabad-3, Jalna- 1, Beed- 6, Latur- 10, Osmanabad- 2, Nanded- 8, Parbhani- 4, Hingoli- 3.

As of Thursday, Marathwada is facing a deficit of 36.8 percent compared to the normal.

(with inputs from PTI)