Maharashtra: Hindu bodies claim encroachment by dargah near temple

The dargah sits close to the Navshya Ganpati temple in the city's Anandvalli area on Gangapur Road. The temple was built in 1774 by Raghoba Peshwa and his wife Anandibai. The dargah is also believed to be quite old

Representational Pic. iStock

A few Hindu organisations have demanded action claiming that a dargah adjacent to a famous Ganesh temple in Maharashtra's Nashik city has encroached space.

While no complaint has been filed in this connection, Nashik civic chief said action will be taken if they come across any irregularities.

The dargah sits close to the Navshya Ganpati temple in the city's Anandvalli area on Gangapur Road. The temple was built in 1774 by Raghoba Peshwa and his wife Anandibai. The dargah is also believed to be quite old.

Sudarshan News Channel editor Suresh Chavhanke, who also heads the Rashtra Nirman Sanstha, visited the temple on Thursday. He was accompanied by members of his organisation as well as the Hindu Ekta Andolan Party who took a round of the premises.

Also Read: Heat after rains in Mumbai

If anyone who supports Pakistan or any Muslim who gives trouble to Hindu religious places, Hindu girls and people, Hindu Rashtra Nirman Sanstha will stage an agitation against it. The authorities concerned should take action against this encroachment, said Ramsingh Bawri, national president of the Hindu Ekta Andolan Party.

Nashik Municipal Corporation Commissioner Chandrakant Pulkundwar said no encroachment will be tolerated by the civic body.

Action will be taken surely against any unauthorised construction domestic, commercial or religious. All unauthorised constructions and encroachments are equal before NMC. Officials will visit the site, conduct an inspection and action will be taken if there are any irregularities, he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever