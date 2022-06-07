Maharashtra: HSC results to be announced on Wednesday

Breaking News
Updated on: 07 June,2022 05:38 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The results will be announced online on the official websites www.maharesult.nic.in and www.maharesult.nic.in

The results of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Class XII examinations will be announced on Wednesday, officials of Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education said here.

The results will be announced online on the official websites www.maharesult.nic.in and www.maharesult.nic.in, www.hscresult.mkcl.org and www.hscresult.mkcl.org as well as hsc.maharesults.org at 1 pm, they said.




HSC Class XII exams were held in March-April this year.


