×
Breaking News
Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde’s busy schedule costs BMC Rs 6 lakh/month
Mumbai: Measles vaccination goes slow with only 5 per cent kids getting dose in 3 days
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway: Spot where Cyrus Mistry died gets crash cushion
Mumbai: BMC to reach out to 40,000 hawkers for PM SVANidhi loan scheme
Civic school enrollments plummeted by 27 per cent in 10 yrs: Report

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Karnataka border row Violence in Belagavi over 100 detained

Maharashtra-Karnataka border row: Violence in Belagavi; over 100 detained

Updated on: 06 December,2022 07:28 PM IST  |  Bengaluru
IANS |

Top

According to the police, the activists who had arrived from various districts across the state had hurled stones at five trucks moving towards Maharashtra

Maharashtra-Karnataka border row: Violence in Belagavi; over 100 detained

Representational Pic


The protests by Kannada activists around the issue of border row between Maharashtra and Karnataka took a violent turn on Tuesday after trucks bearing Maharashtra registration number plates were attacked by an angry mob.


The Karnataka police took president of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, Narayana Gowda, and hundreds of workers into custody following the violence.



According to the police, the activists who had arrived from various districts across the state had hurled stones at five trucks moving towards Maharashtra.


They climbed on to the trucks and shouted slogans against Maharashtra politicians. They also plucked out the registration plates and painted the vehicles black.

The protesters climbed on police vehicles with Kannada flags and raised slogans.

Also Read: Maha-K'taka border row: Pawar says situation worrisome, time to take a stand

The activists have planned a big procession and rally in Belagavi city and also wanted to prevent the entry of Maharashtra ministers.

As Maharashtra ministers called off their visit, the police in Karnataka, prevented the Kannada activists from entering Belagavi city to maintain law and order.

Belagavi city has a large number of Marathi speaking population.

Narayana Gowda, meanwhile, said: "This is not a one-day agitation. The government is using the police force to nip our struggle. We will teach a lesson to the government. We will discuss laying siege to the Suvarana Vidhana Soudha, when the winter session will be held."

BJP general secretary and legislator C.T. Ravi said Maharashtra will not get an inch of land from Karnataka.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you a Twitter user?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
maharashtra karnataka news India news india

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK