Maharashtra land dispute case: IAS officer Puja Khedkar's mother detained

IAS officer Puja Khedkar's mother Manorama Khedkar. Pic/Screengrab

The officials on Thursday said that the police have detained Manorama Khedkar, mother of controversial trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar, in a case of allegedly threatening some persons by brandishing a gun over a land dispute, reported news agency PTI.

A Pune police official said she was apprehended from Mahad in Maharashtra's Raigad district, reported PTI.

Police had launched a search for Manorama and her husband Dilip Khedkar after a video surfaced showing her allegedly threatening some persons with a gun over a Maharashtra land dispute case at Dhadwali village in Pune's Mulshi tehsil.

The Paud police in Pune rural have booked the Khedkar couple and five others under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) sections, including 323 (dishonest or fraudulent removal or concealment of property), and relevant provisions of the Arms act, reported PTI.

"Manorama Khedkar has been detained from Mahad in Raigad district and she is being brought to Pune where, after the completion of formalities, she will be placed under arrest," Superintendent of Police, Pune Rural, Pankaj Deshmukh, told PTI.

Multiple teams had been formed to trace Manorama, her husband and five others accused in the Maharashtra land dispute case.

Meanwhile, police have asked controversial trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar to record her statement regarding allegations of harassment against the Pune district collector, a senior officer said on Wednesday, reported PTI.

Women police personnel visited Khedkar at her residence in Washim on Monday, where she lodged a complaint of harassment against Diwase, an official said on Tuesday. The complaint has since been forwarded to Pune Police for further action, reported PTI.

Khedkar is under scrutiny for her claims regarding disability and OBC certificates used to clear the IAS, as well as her conduct during her tenure at the Pune collector's office.

She was transferred to Washim as a supernumerary assistant collector from Pune after Diwase submitted a report to senior officials about her behaviour. Allegations against her include demanding facilities she was not entitled to as a trainee IAS official and occupying the ante-chamber of a senior official.

Amid the row, the government on Tuesday put on hold the 'district training program' of Khedkar as she was summoned back to the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration for "necessary action".

(With inputs from PTI)