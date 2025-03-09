The illegal banners and hoardings were removed as part of a crackdown launched by the civic authorities in Maharashtra's Latur city

The municipal corporation in Latur had earlier advised that permissions must be obtained before putting up hoardings or banners in the city.

The Latur civic body officials on Sunday said that they have filed at least three cases and removed more than 600 illegal banners and hoardings in the district, reported the PTI.

The illegal banners and hoardings were removed as part of a crackdown launched by the civic authorities in Maharashtra's Latur city on Sunday, an official said, according to the PTI.

The civic body registered three cases against two persons for putting up unauthorised hoardings in the city, he said.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Punjabrao Khansole led the campaign, taking to the streets early in the morning to supervise the action, as per the PTI.

The municipal corporation in Latur had earlier advised that permissions must be obtained before putting up hoardings or banners in the city. It warned that violators would have to face legal action.

BMC carries out demolition drive at Matunga flower market in Mumbai

Meanwhile, in an another incident, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday conducted a massive demolition drive at Matunga flower market, an official statement had earlier said.

The civic body statement said that the civic body also conducted a demolition drive at Matunga Railway Station apart from the flower market area on Bhandarkar Road in Matunga.

"Around 52 illegal shops were removed during the demolition drive," the officials said.

They said that the operation was led by Deputy Commissioner (Zone-2) Prashant Sapkale and Assistant Commissioner of F-North Ward Nitin Shukla.

The statement said that the BMC had noticed illegal encroachments and unauthorised constructions on the footpaths and roads in the flower market area, which led to the action.

As part of the civic body's demolition drive, about 22 illegal shops within a 300-meter radius were demolished, along with 30 shops that were encroaching on public space, the statement had said.

The civic body also took action against unauthorised street vendors operating in the area, it said.

Around 105 personnel, 2 JCB machines, 6 dumpers, and 2 additional vehicles were deployed to conduct the demolition and adequate police security was also provided to ensure the smooth execution of the drive, the statement said.

"The demolition is part of the BMC's ongoing efforts to clear encroachments across the city," the officials said.

(with PTI inputs)