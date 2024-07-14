Maharashtra: Leopard rescued from MSEB office in Khed

Workers at the Maharashtra State Electricity Board substation office were taken aback when they discovered a leopard on the property

The leopard is currently receiving treatment

In a coordinated rescue effort, Wildlife SOS and the Maharashtra Forest Department successfully rescued a 3-year-old female leopard from the Maharashtra State Electricity Board (MSEB) substation office in the Khed forest range near Pune. The leopard is currently receiving treatment.

Workers at the Maharashtra State Electricity Board substation office were taken aback when they discovered a leopard on the property. They quickly closed the entrance to contain the animal and called the forest department for emergency help. Recognising the urgency of the situation, the forest department contacted Wildlife SOS for assistance.

The rescue operation, which lasted approximately 2.5 hours, involved sedating the leopard to ensure the safety of both the animal and the rescue teams. Upon examination, it was found that the leopard had sustained injuries and is currently receiving veterinary care.

Dr Avinash Visalkar, Veterinary Officer at Wildlife SOS, said, “The leopard is receiving the necessary treatment that will ensure her full recovery. We will have to observe her carefully for a while to assess her condition.”

Sandesh Patil, Assistant Conservator of Forests, Junnar Division, said, “The rescue of this female leopard highlights the importance of concerted efforts in preventing potentially negative human-leopard encounters. We commend the dedicated efforts of the forest department officials and Wildlife SOS in providing assistance to the feline.”

Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS, stated, “Incidents like these underscore the growing conflicts between big cats and expanding human infrastructure. It is crucial that we continue to work together to ensure that wild animals like this leopard have safe spaces to live in their natural habitats.”