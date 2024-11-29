The feline was captured on a CCTV camera installed outside a local resident's house located close to the Udgir fort around 5.20 am, an official said

A leopard was found loitering around a fort in Udgir town of Maharashtra's Latur district on Friday, prompting the forest authorities to initiate measures to capture it, reported the PTI.

The feline was captured on a CCTV camera installed outside a local resident's house located close to the Udgir fort around 5.20 am, an official said.

"After being informed about the leopard sighting, the forest department is taking steps to capture it. Forest personnel have been deployed in and around Udgir town. Local residents have been advised to stay alert, avoid staying overnight in fields and ensure that children do not step out alone," Assistant Conservator of Forests V B Tambe said, according to the PTI.

If the leopard is seen, the residents must immediately inform the local authorities and refrain from chasing the animal, he said.

The forest as well as police departments have formed teams for patrolling, he added.

A Range Forest Officer (RFO), three rangers, six forest guards and 20 watchmen have been deployed in the area and a hunt for the animal is underway using drone cameras, the official said.

Injured leopard rescued in Wagholi

Meanwhile, in an another incident last month, an injured leopard was sighted near the Pune-Nagar highway in Wagholi, prompting swift action from the Pune Forest Department and RESQ Charitable Trust.

The leopard initially observed limping on a CCTV footage captured near a sports branding store, Wagholi, was promptly identified as a large carnivore whose injury compromised its ability to hunt, thus increasing the risk of further human interaction and potential accidents in the area.

The first video, received at 4:55 am and recorded by the Decathlon security guard, showed the leopard near a commercial area.

Acting quickly, RESQ team members Vaishnavi Bhangare and Aijaz Shaikh, along with Forest Guard Balasaheb Jivade, deployed camera traps at 10:30 am to monitor the animal's movements.

Meanwhile, at around 1 pm additional CCTV footage confirmed the leopard’s limp, corroborating concerns about its compromised health and potential danger in an urban environment.

Recognising the need for immediate intervention a second team from RESQ joined the team on the field and two cage traps were set up by 5:30 p.m. After continued monitoring, the leopard was successfully captured in one of the trap cages and RESQ personnel carefully transported the leopard to the Transit Treatment Centre in Bavdhan for a thorough medical examination and appropriate care.

