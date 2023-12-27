Maharashtra: Man attempts to kill self-proclaimed godman in Nagpur; held

A man attempted to kill a self-proclaimed godman in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, he was later held by the police, an official said

A man allegedly attempted to kill a self-proclaimed godman in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, he was later held by the police, an official said on Wednesday, the PTI reported.

According to the PTI, the man took the drastic step as the victim took money from the former's family members under the pretext of bringing them good luck, an official said, the PTI reported.

The man was identified as Mohammed Qureshi, 19. He was arrested on Tuesday and a case was registered against him at Panchpaoli police station, he said.

The self-styled godman, Baba Shaikh Umar, is 75 years old, the official said.

"The accused told the police that he took the step as his family members had come under the influence of the godman and they provided money to him as he promised to give 'tabeez' (amulet) to them for good luck and protection. He misled them into believing that he possessed supernatural powers," a police official said.

Qureshi was upset with the self-styled godman. At 7.15 pm on Tuesday, Qureshi stabbed Shaikh with a knife near Teka area, in which he suffered serious injuries, the official said.

Qureshi then fled from the scene. Shaikh was later taken to a hospital in a critical condition and is currently undergoing treatment, he said.

The accused was later arrested and a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 307 (attempt to murder) was registered against him, the police said, as per the PTI.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, the police have registered a case against a scrap shop owner in Navi Mumbai for allegedly abetting the suicide of a woman who used to sell scrap items to him, an official said on Wednesday, reported the PTI.

The 38-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide in June last year, he said.

She used to collect scrap and sell it at the shop of the accused in Kharghar area of Navi Mumbai township.

The victim once sold the scrap to another dealer and after the accused came to know about it, he went to her house in Dahisar Mori area on June 13, 2022.

The accused then allegedly beat up the woman and demanded money from her, the official from Shil-Daighar police station said without specifying the amount sought by the man.

The accused called the woman again on June 15, 2022 and threatened to defame her and kidnap her daughter if she failed to fulfil his demand for money. The woman allegedly ended her life by consuming rat poison at her house the same evening, the official said.

After a probe into the incident and recording statements of the victim's family members and other witnesses, the police on Monday registered a case against the accused under Indian Penal Code sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 506 (criminal intimidation), the official said.

