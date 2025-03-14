Maharashtra: Man found dead with head wounds in Latur; probe underway

Passersby spotted the body near the Shivaji Nagar police station around 8 am, inspector Dilip Sagar said

A 60-year-old man was found dead with head injuries near a police station in Maharashtra's Latur city on Friday, police said, reported news agency PTI.

Passersby spotted the body near the Shivaji Nagar police station around 8 am, inspector Dilip Sagar said.

He said preliminary investigations suggest that the man was a beggar and may have been attacked with a stone, which was found near the body, reported PTI.

While the body bore head wounds, a post-mortem will ascertain the exact cause of death, the official said, adding that a probe is underway.

Woman's severed head found in suitcase in Palghar district

Police in Maharashtra's Palghar district have launched a probe after a woman's severed head was found in a suitcase, an official said on Friday, reported PTI.

The discovery was made near Pirkunda Dargah in the Virar area on Thursday evening. A few local children found an abandoned suitcase and opened it out of curiosity. Police were subsequently alerted, the official said, reported PTI.

Forensic experts will visit the site to collect evidence, the official from Mandvi police station said, adding that a probe is underway to unravel the murder.

Woman jumps into well with 2 kids in Solapur, all 3 dead

A 30-year-old woman from Maharashtra's Solapur district allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a well along with her two children who also drowned, police said on Thursday, reported PTI.

Preliminary investigations suggest the woman was depressed as her two sons, seven and one-and-a-half years old, were differently-abled, they said.

"The incident occurred near the family's farm in Wangi village on Wednesday morning. While bodies of the woman and one child were fished out the same day, the other child's body was retrieved on Thursday morning," an official from Solapur Taluka police station said, reported PTI.

Apart from the two sons, the woman also had an eight-year-old daughter, the official said.

"Initial findings indicate that she was struggling with depression due to her son's condition, which may have led to this tragic step," he said, reported PTI.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, the police added.

(With inputs from PTI)