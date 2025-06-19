Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Man held for allegedly killing 64 year old after dispute in Palghar

Maharashtra: Man held for allegedly killing 64-year-old after dispute in Palghar

Updated on: 19 June,2025 11:11 AM IST  |  Palghar
mid-day online correspondent |

The 35-year-old accused and the victim had a dispute over an issue. The accused then allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim to death, Kasa police inspector Avinash Mandale said

The police rushed to the spot after being alerted and sent the body to a government hospital for a postmortem. Representational Pic

Police in Maharashtra’s Palghar district have arrested a man for allegedly murdering a 64-year-old following a personal dispute, an official confirmed on Thursday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday when the two, along with some of their friends, were consuming liquor in Kasa village.


The 35-year-old accused and the victim had a dispute over an issue. The accused then allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim to death, Kasa police inspector Avinash Mandale said.


The police rushed to the spot after being alerted and sent the body to a government hospital for a postmortem.

The accused was arrested on Wednesday and booked under section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said.

21-year-old Palghar man kills father to prevent axe attack on mother

In a similar case, which took place in May, a man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly murdering his father to prevent an axe attack on his mother in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said.

The 21-year-old accused also allegedly burnt the body and the murder weapon following the incident, reported news agency PTI. The crime occurred in Varnol village within the limits of Wada Police Station in Palghar district on Tuesday, an official said, adding that the accused, identified as Akshay Hadal, was taken into custody in the early hours of the day based on a complaint lodged by villagers.

"The victim, Vilas Hadal (45), was an alcoholic who would often harass his wife. On the day of the incident, he came home inebriated and, during a heated altercation, allegedly ran after his wife with an axe, threatening to kill her," the official said.Akshay then intervened, snatched the axe from his father and attacked him, killing him on the spot, the official added.

To conceal the crime, the accused allegedly burnt his father's body along with the bloodstained axe and even threatened villagers if they informed the police about the crime, the official said.

A case has been registered against the accused under sections 103 (murder) and 238 (destruction of evidence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

