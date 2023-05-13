Breaking News
Bajrang Bali's mace fell on BJP: Sanjay Raut on Karnataka results
Maharashtra: NCP legislator, 6 others booked in murder case
Maharashtra: NIA arrests one more suspect in 2021 Naupada fake currency case
Karnataka results won't have impact in Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis
Mumbai reports 28 Covid-19 cases, active tally at 283
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Man held for allegedly raping girl after befriending her on social media

Maharashtra: Man held for allegedly raping girl after befriending her on social media

Updated on: 13 May,2023 08:48 PM IST  |  Nagpur
PTI |

Top

A police official said the man came in contact with the girl two months ago during a road accident involving the two in the Ajni area of the city and started following her on Instagram

Maharashtra: Man held for allegedly raping girl after befriending her on social media

Representational Pic

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Man held for allegedly raping girl after befriending her on social media
x
00:00

A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl with whom he developed friendship on social media in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, police said on Saturday.


A police official said the man came in contact with the girl two months ago during a road accident involving the two in the Ajni area of the city and started following her on Instagram.



He called the girl to a friend's room in Ajni under the pretext of meeting her on May 11 where he allegedly raped her.


He threatened the victim, a class 10 student, with serious consequences if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

Also Read: Thane: 50-year-old man found dead at home, police investigations underway

When the girl complained of stomach pain after reaching her home, her parents rushed her to a hospital. During a medical examination, sexual assault was confirmed, the police official said.

Based on the complaint lodged by the girl's parents, police registered an FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Will the newly created special police commissioner post help Mumbai with better policing?
maharashtra Crime News nagpur sexual crime India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK