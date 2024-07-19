Maharashtra: Man held for withdrawing Rs 2 lakh from BJP MLA's mother's bank account

After the fraudulent transactions came to light, Tirora MLA Vijay Rahangdale's personal assistant Vivek Dhore had lodged a police complaint

The Police have arrested a man from Nagpur in Maharashtra for fraudulently withdrawing nearly Rs 2 lakh from the bank account of the mother of Maharashtra BJP MLA Vijay Rahangdale in Gondia district, an official said on Friday, reported the PTI.

The accused was identified as 25-year-old Roshan Shyamsunder Shahare, a resident of Gittikhadan in Nagpur, told the police he accessed the bank account details of the 82-year-old woman from a mobile SIM card which he purchased recently, said the official.

According to the PTI, using the details stored in the SIM card, Shahare withdrew Rs 1,82,048 online between July 3 and July 16 from the account maintained with the branch of a government-owned bank in Tirora town of Gondia district, he said.

After the fraudulent transactions came to light, Tirora MLA Rahangdale's personal assistant Vivek Dhore lodged a police complaint.

While probing the case, the police zeroed in on Shahare and arrested him, said the official.

A cheating case under section 318 (4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against the accused, he added, the news agency reported on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Thane Police has busted an international racket of supplying SIM cards to fraudsters in places like Cambodia, Dubai and China for share trading fraud and other cyber crimes, reported news agency PTI.

Three persons have been arrested in this connection - two from Chhattisgarh and one from Delhi - and 779 pre-activated SIM cards were seized from them, Thane Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cybercrime and EOW, Parag Manere told reporters on Wednesday.

The police suspect that around 3,000 SIM cards have been put to use in a similar manner, he said.

During a probe into 16 such cases registered in Maharashtra's Thane, the police also got a lead that these crimes were being committed through WhatsApp with the use of 30 mobile phones and nearly 2,600 SIM cards activated from Chhattisgarh, Tripura and other places, reported PTI.

Upon verification, it was found that these numbers were activated through a WhatsApp IP in Hong Kong, the official said, reported PTI.

While probing a specific case of cheating of Rs 29.3 lakh, the Thane police found some SIM cards and the mobile handsets were being used from Chhattisgarh.

