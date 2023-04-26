Breaking News
Maharashtra Man killed over old enmity in Nashik four held

Maharashtra: Man killed over old enmity in Nashik; four held

Updated on: 26 April,2023 04:28 PM IST  |  Nashik
PTI

The incident occurred on Tuesday night when the victim and his friend were having dinner at a hotel in Savtanagar area

Maharashtra: Man killed over old enmity in Nashik; four held

Maharashtra: Man killed over old enmity in Nashik; four held
A 24-year-old man was killed by a group of youths who attacked him with paver blocks outside a hotel in Cidco area of Nashik city in Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.


The incident occurred on Tuesday night when the victim and his friend were having dinner at a hotel in Savtanagar area.



"A group of youths barged into the hotel and started assaulting the duo. They hit the 24-year-old man with paver blocks, leaving him grievously injured. He was rushed to Nashik civil hospital where he was declared dead," a police official said.

He said four persons have been detained for the murder, which prima facie seems to be the fallout of an old enmity.

