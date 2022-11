Maharashtra: Man kills neighbour's pet dog for barking at him

The incident took place in Dharavati Tanda area of Parli taluka on Friday morning

Representative image. Pic/Istock

A man allegedly shot his neighbour's pet dog for barking at him in Maharashtra's Beed district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Dharavati Tanda area of Parli taluka on Friday morning, an official said.

The accused allegedly shot his neighbour Vikas Bansode's female pet dog after she barked at him, he said.

Also read: Lotus will bloom everywhere in Telangana: PM Narendra Modi

A staffer at Bansode's beer bar witnessed the shooting and informed him about it, the official said.

Based on a complaint, a case has been registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 428 (committing mischief by killing, poisoning, maiming or rendering useless any animal) and other relevant provisions, the official said.

No arrest has been made in this regard so far, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.