Maharashtra: Man kills neighbour's pet dog for barking at him

Updated on: 12 November,2022 03:43 PM IST  |  Beed
The incident took place in Dharavati Tanda area of Parli taluka on Friday morning

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A man allegedly shot his neighbour's pet dog for barking at him in Maharashtra's Beed district, police said on Saturday.


The incident took place in Dharavati Tanda area of Parli taluka on Friday morning, an official said.



The accused allegedly shot his neighbour Vikas Bansode's female pet dog after she barked at him, he said.


A staffer at Bansode's beer bar witnessed the shooting and informed him about it, the official said.

Based on a complaint, a case has been registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 428 (committing mischief by killing, poisoning, maiming or rendering useless any animal) and other relevant provisions, the official said.

No arrest has been made in this regard so far, he added.

