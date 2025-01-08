The Panhala police in Kolhapur have registered a case against the man and is further investigating the case, an official said

A man visited his niece's wedding reception in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra and allegedly mixed poison in the food prepared for guests as he was against her marriage, the police said on Wednesday, reported the PTI.

The man had allegedly gate-crashed at the wedding, police said.

No person, however, consumed that food and its samples have been sent for testing, the officials said, adding that the accused was absconding, according to the PTI.

The incident took place in Utre village under Panhala tehsil in Kolhapur district on Tuesday afternoon during the wedding function following which some people caught hold of the suspect, but he managed to flee from the spot, they said.

The Panhala police in Kolhapur have registered a case against the man. He was identified as Mahesh Patil, resident of Utre village and maternal uncle of the woman, on charges of endangering the lives of people, Panhala police station's sub-inspector Mahesh Kondubhairi said, as per the PTI.

The woman had been brought up at the suspect's family, according to police.

"The woman had recently eloped with a man in the village and got married to him. Since, it was not acceptable to Patil, he allegedly gate-crashed the wedding reception ceremony at a marriage hall on Tuesday and mixed a poisonous substance in the food items which were being prepared for the guests," Mahesh Kondubhairi said, the news agency reported.

While the man was mixing the poisonous substance in the food, people around him spotted it and tried to stop him from doing so. When he did not stop, the people around him overpowered him and caught hold of him, the official said.

"He then fled from the spot. We have registered an offence against him under sections 286 (negligent conduct with respect to poisonous substance), 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)," the official said.

"Efforts are on to nab him," he said.

No one consumed the food in which the poisonous substance was mixed and its samples have been sent to a forensic lab, the police added.

(with PTI inputs)