Mumbai: 80-year-old woman, her maid tied in house, robbed of gold in Vile Parle

Updated on: 07 January,2025 09:10 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

The senior citizen was rescued after her son arrived at home, an official said

Mumbai: 80-year-old woman, her maid tied in house, robbed of gold in Vile Parle

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Mumbai: 80-year-old woman, her maid tied in house, robbed of gold in Vile Parle
An 80-year-old woman and her maid were taken hostage allegedly by two unidentified men and their hands, legs, and faces were bound with cello tape before they were robbed in Vile Parle area of Mumbai, police said on Saturday.


The senior citizen was rescued after her son arrived at home, an official said.


The Vile Parle police was later informed about the incident which registered an FIR and has initiated an investigation into the matter.


The police formed four different teams and are using CCTV footage to track down the accused.

The victim is Radhika Dhichvalkar (80) and her maid Sangita (40), reside in a society on Tejpal Scheme Road, located in Vile Parle East, the official said.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Sunday afternoon between 12 pm and 2 pm, when Radhika Dhichvalkar was at home with her maid Sangita. The accused rang the doorbell, and when Radhika opened the door, both men forcibly entered the house and locked the door from the inside.

A police officer said, "They first held the two women hostage and tied their hands, legs, and faces with cello tape. The accused also stole the jewelry the victim was wearing. Later, they opened the locker and stole 17 tolas of gold jewellery before escaping."

At around 2 pm, Radhika’s son returned home and found the door open. Upon entering, he discovered his mother and the maid tied up with cello tape. He immediately rescued them and informed the police about the incident.

A police officer stated, "We have registered an FIR against two unknown individuals who looted 17 tolas of gold jewelry from the Vile Parle residence. We are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the suspects and have formed four different teams to apprehend them. Both accused didn't even wear the mask."

