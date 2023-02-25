Breaking News
Mumbai: Man makes fake bomb blast threat call to police, held from Palghar
Essence of justice lies in speedy resolution of disputes: Justice Hima Kohli
SC halts laying of concrete blocks in Matheran's Ecologically Sensitive Area
Work happens on ground, not online: Maharashtra CM Shinde taunts Uddhav
BJP-NDA will win Lok Sabha, Maharashtra Assembly polls in 2024: Nitin Gadkari

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Massive fire breaks out at Ahmednagar sugar factory two injured

Maharashtra: Massive fire breaks out at Ahmednagar sugar factory, two injured

Updated on: 25 February,2023 11:34 PM IST  |  Ahmednagar
PTI |

Top

Fire broke out at a sugar factory in Ahmednagar on Saturday after a blast in an ethanol tank, a police official said

Maharashtra: Massive fire breaks out at Ahmednagar sugar factory, two injured

Representational Pic


A massive fire broke out in a sugar factory in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar on Saturday evening, the officials said.


Two persons were injured in a fire that broke out at a sugar factory in Ahmednagar in Maharashtra on Saturday after a blast in an ethanol tank, a police official said.



Operations to douse the blaze that started at 7:30pm in the distillery unit of Gangamai sugar factory in Shevgaon, some 270 kilometres from here, continued, he added.


Also Read: Maharashtra: One killed, three injured as bus collides with van in Nashik

"Thirty-two persons were rescued from the factory by fire brigade and police personnel," he said.

Further details are awaited.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you a Twitter user?
maharashtra ahmednagar news India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK