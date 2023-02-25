Maharashtra: Massive fire breaks out at Ahmednagar sugar factory, two injured

Fire broke out at a sugar factory in Ahmednagar on Saturday after a blast in an ethanol tank, a police official said

A massive fire broke out in a sugar factory in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar on Saturday evening, the officials said.

Two persons were injured in a fire that broke out at a sugar factory in Ahmednagar in Maharashtra on Saturday after a blast in an ethanol tank, a police official said.

Operations to douse the blaze that started at 7:30pm in the distillery unit of Gangamai sugar factory in Shevgaon, some 270 kilometres from here, continued, he added.

"Thirty-two persons were rescued from the factory by fire brigade and police personnel," he said.

Further details are awaited.

