Maharashtra: One killed, three injured as bus collides with van in Nashik

Representational Pic

One person was killed and three others were injured as a private passenger bus collided with a pick-up van in Maharashtra's Nashik district on early Saturday morning, police said.

The accident took place near Shirwade Phata on Mumbai-Agra highway around 5.30 am.

The bus was on its way to Nashik from Malegaon while the van was crossing the highway when the collision took place.

Rajaram Laxman Chothva (45), resident of Banpada in Surgana tehsil, lost his life, police said.

The injured were admitted to Pimpalgaon Baswant rural hospital and a private hospital in Pimpalgaon.

Fire breaks out in ST bus in Nashik

In an another incident in Nashik, a fire broke out in a state transport bus in Nashik in Maharashtra on Saturday, though passengers managed to alight safely in time, an official said.

The incident took place in Upnagar area on Nashik-Pune highway when the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus was on its way to Shirdi from Nashik, he said.

"The driver of the bus noticed smoke emanating from the underbody of the bus. He alerted all the passengers, who alighted in time. The driver, conductor, passengers doused the fire in some time after a Nashik Municipal Corporation water tanker arrived at the site," he said.

