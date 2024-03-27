Maharashtra: Mild tremor hits some areas in Latur district

A tremor of 2.6 magnitude was recorded in a couple of villages in Latur district on Wednesday

A tremor of 2.6 magnitude was recorded in a couple of villages in Latur district of Maharashtra on Wednesday afternoon, an official said.

No loss of life or property is reported.

Around 11.50 am to 12 pm, sound was heard below the Earth's surface in Aurad Shahjani village and the National Centre for Seismology informed, an official release said.

"A tremor was recorded at around 12.15 pm whose epicentre was located between Gangapur and Peth villages," it said.

Aurad Shahjani is located about 52 km away from Killari village, which was worst hit by an earthquake of 6.2 magnitude on September 30, 1993.

Meanwhile, a mild tremor of 2.9 magnitude struck Antri Malkapur area in Akola district of Maharashtra on Tuesday evening, an official said.

There is no report of damage to property or life after the tremor which hit the area at 6:27 pm, said the Disaster Management Department official.

