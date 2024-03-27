Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Mild tremor hits some areas in Latur district
Maharashtra: Mild tremor hits some areas in Latur district

Updated on: 27 March,2024 06:56 PM IST  |  Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
PTI |

A tremor of 2.6 magnitude was recorded in a couple of villages in Latur district on Wednesday

Representation image. File pic

A tremor of 2.6 magnitude was recorded in a couple of villages in Latur district of Maharashtra on Wednesday afternoon, an official said.


No loss of life or property is reported.


Around 11.50 am to 12 pm, sound was heard below the Earth's surface in Aurad Shahjani village and the National Centre for Seismology informed, an official release said.


"A tremor was recorded at around 12.15 pm whose epicentre was located between Gangapur and Peth villages," it said.

Aurad Shahjani is located about 52 km away from Killari village, which was worst hit by an earthquake of 6.2 magnitude on September 30, 1993.

Meanwhile, a mild tremor of 2.9 magnitude struck Antri Malkapur area in Akola district of Maharashtra on Tuesday evening, an official said.

There is no report of damage to property or life after the tremor which hit the area at 6:27 pm, said the Disaster Management Department official. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

