Breaking News
Injured man lies on road for 30 minutes after mishap, dies in hospital
Mumbai Crime: ‘Accused duo had plans to kill Jain’s wife too’
Mumbai: Thirty-six per cent of beds occupied by measles patients
Mumbai: 12’x12’ drain cover in Andheri fixed after four long days
Probe sought over Mumbai University’s renting vs owning gaffe
Mumbai Crime: Juhu man held for killing, packing and dumping mum’s body

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra minister demands Vande Bharat Express from Nagpur to Hyderabad

Maharashtra minister demands Vande Bharat Express from Nagpur to Hyderabad

Updated on: 08 December,2022 08:51 AM IST  |  Chandrapur
PTI |

Top

Although there are currently 22 trains running on the Nagpur-Hyderabad route, there must be a fast train to cover this distance of 575 km, stated Mungantiwar, who is also the guardian minister of Gondia and Chandrapur districts, he said

Maharashtra minister demands Vande Bharat Express from Nagpur to Hyderabad

Sudhir Mungantiwar. File Pic


Maharashtra cabinet minister Sudhir Mungantiwar has written a letter to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw demanding the Vande Bharat Express train be started from Nagpur to Hyderabad. The four districts of Nagpur, Gondia, Bhandara and Chandrapur from Maharashtra's Vidarbha region have good trade business with Hyderabad in Telangana, Mungantiwar said in the letter, as per a release issued by the Chandrapur district information office on Wednesday.


Although there are currently 22 trains running on the Nagpur-Hyderabad route, there must be a fast train to cover this distance of 575 km, stated Mungantiwar, who is also the guardian minister of Gondia and Chandrapur districts, he said.



Also Read: Court rejects cops’ plea in twins-taxi driver wedding


There is a need to start the Vande Bharat Express connecting Nagpur to Hyderabad as soon as possible for the convenience of tourists, traders and entrepreneurs coming to this area, the minister said. If the government starts the Vande Bharat Express, the four districts in Vidarbha will be benefitted, he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Will you be changing your home decor this winter?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
sudhir mungantiwar indian railways national news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK