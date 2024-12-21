CM Fadnavis and his deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar were sworn in on December 5, and 39 ministers were inducted ahead of the Winter Session on December 15

Devendra Fadnavis. File Pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra ministers portfolio allocation can happen soon: CM Devendra Fadnavis x 00:00

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said portfolio allocation of his ministry would take place either later in the day, or on Sunday, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was speaking at a press conference here at the end of the one-week-long winter session of the Maharashtra legislature.

"Portfolio distribution can take place by tonight or tomorrow morning," CM Devendra Fadnavis said.

Earlier, minister Bharat Gogawale had said the allocation of portfolios of the Mahayuti government was expected during the day.

CM Fadnavis and his deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar were sworn in on December 5, and 39 ministers were inducted ahead of the Winter Session on December 15.

However, portfolio allocation in the Mahayuti government is yet to take place.

The Mahayuti, comprising the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), secured a landslide victory in the November 20 assembly polls by winning 230 out of 288 seats.

The BJP led with 132 seats, followed by Shinde's Shiv Sena with 57 and Pawar's NCP getting 41. Results of the elections were declared on November 23.

Leaders of the Mahayuti alliance were sworn in as cabinet ministers in the Maharashtra government during a ceremony at Raj Bhavan in Nagpur on last Sunday.

BJP-led alliance ministry in Maharashtra was expanded with 39 ministers being sworn in, taking its strength to 42.

In the expansion, BJP got 19 ministerial berths, followed by 11 to Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and nine for Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party. While 33 legislators were sworn in as cabinet ministers, six took oath as ministers of state.

Governor P C Radhakrishnan administered the oath to the new ministers at the ceremony held on the eve of the state legislature's winter session that began in Nagpur on December 16.

Earlier, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar had taken oath in Mumbai on December 5.

BJP’s state unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, along with Ashish Shelar, Ganesh Naik, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Pankaja Munde, Girish Mahajan, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Chandrakant Patil and Nitesh Rane were among those who took the oath.

(with PTI inputs)