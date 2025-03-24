On Monday Police arrested a 46-year-old woman and her son for allegedly branding a five-year-old girl with an object and attacking her, leading to her death

Representational Image. File Pic

Listen to this article Mother-son duo held for murdering five-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Thane x 00:00

The Thane Police in Maharashtra arrested a 46-year-old woman and her son for allegedly killing a five-year-old girl with an object and attacking her, leading to her death, Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar (MBVV) Police said, reported PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The girl was a close relative of the accused persons who was given in their care by her father for her education, an official stated.

According to the police, the accused allegedly banged the girl's head on a wall of their house in Naya Nagar area and branded her with a hot material which led to the girl suffer serious injuries.

The girl was later rushed to a local hospital nearby and from there she was shifted to KEM Hospital in Mumbai.

The injuries she sustained in the attack resulted in her death on Monday, the police official said, reported PTI.

The police has arrested the mother-son duo on the charge of murder and are further interrogating the accused to identify the motive behind the murder.

They were remanded to police custody till March 26, the official said further.

The police are investigating the reason behind the fatal attack on the girl.

Two doctors booked by Thane Police after pregnant woman dies during delivery

In an another incident, the Thane Police have booked two doctors from a civic-run hospital in Thane district on charges of criminal negligence after a pregnant woman died during a delivery procedure on Monday, an official informed, as reported by news agency PTI.

The 26-year-old woman was admitted to the facility run by the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) on February 11. She passed away during a delivery procedure conducted by two doctors two days later, police stated.

Based on a complaint, an FIR was registered at Vishnu Nagar police station in Dombivli against the two doctors under Sections 106(1) (causing death by negligence) and 3(5) (a criminal act done in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita on Saturday.

No arrests have been made yet in connection with the case, an official said on Monday.

He said that a team of police officials was further investigating the matter, according to the PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)