Breaking News
Massive fire breaks out in truck carrying gas cylinders in Dharavi
Kunal Kamra row: Shiv Sena functionary, 11 others get bail
TMC urges people to use cloth bags instead of plastic, installs vending machines
India's got latent row: Samay Raina appears before Maharashtra Cyber
Transfer ST officers working in same headquarters for over 3 years: Sarnaik
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > News > India News > Article > Mother son duo held for murdering five year old girl in Maharashtras Thane

Mother-son duo held for murdering five-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Thane

Updated on: 24 March,2025 10:37 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

On Monday Police arrested a 46-year-old woman and her son for allegedly branding a five-year-old girl with an object and attacking her, leading to her death

Mother-son duo held for murdering five-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Thane

Representational Image. File Pic

Listen to this article
Mother-son duo held for murdering five-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Thane
x
00:00

The Thane Police in Maharashtra arrested a 46-year-old woman and her son for allegedly killing a five-year-old girl with an object and attacking her, leading to her death, Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar (MBVV) Police said, reported PTI.


The girl was a close relative of the accused persons who was given in their care by her father for her education, an official stated.


According to the police, the accused allegedly banged the girl's head on a wall of their house in Naya Nagar area and branded her with a hot material which led to the girl suffer serious injuries.


The girl was later rushed to a local hospital nearby and from there she was shifted to KEM Hospital in Mumbai.

The injuries she sustained in the attack resulted in her death on Monday, the police official said, reported PTI.

The police has arrested the mother-son duo on the charge of murder and are further interrogating the accused to identify the motive behind the murder.

They were remanded to police custody till March 26, the official said further.

The police are investigating the reason behind the fatal attack on the girl.

Two doctors booked by Thane Police after pregnant woman dies during delivery

In an another incident, the Thane Police have booked two doctors from a civic-run hospital in Thane district on charges of criminal negligence after a pregnant woman died during a delivery procedure on Monday, an official informed, as reported by news agency PTI.

The 26-year-old woman was admitted to the facility run by the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) on February 11. She passed away during a delivery procedure conducted by two doctors two days later, police stated.

Based on a complaint, an FIR was registered at Vishnu Nagar police station in Dombivli against the two doctors under Sections 106(1) (causing death by negligence) and 3(5) (a criminal act done in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita on Saturday.

No arrests have been made yet in connection with the case, an official said on Monday.

He said that a team of police officials was further investigating the matter, according to the PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

thane crime thane mumbai news KEM Hospital national news Crime News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK