Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Nine get life imprisonment for killing man in Raigad

Maharashtra: Nine get life imprisonment for killing man in Raigad

Updated on: 01 December,2022 07:15 PM IST  |  Alibag
PTI

The nine accused had stopped the victim on May 31, 2020 over an old rivalry and beaten him to death with sticks, as per the prosecution

Maharashtra: Nine get life imprisonment for killing man in Raigad

Representational Pic


Nine persons were sentenced to life imprisonment by a court in Maharashtra's Raigad district for killing a man on May 31, 2020, an official said on Thursday.


Additional District Sessions Judge TN Jhagirdar sentenced Vitthal Mhaske, Sakharam Mandhare, Vikas Mhaske, Sanket Mhaske, Vilas Gogavale, Nana Mhaske, NN Mhasake, Raju Kalgude and Kailas Navghare and also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 each, he said.



The nine had stopped Ganpat Mandhare, a resident of Matwan village in the Raigad's Poladpur taluka, on May 31, 2020 over an old rivalry and beaten him to death with sticks, as per the prosecution.

Twelve witness were examined in the case, he added.

