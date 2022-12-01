Maharashtra: Nine get life imprisonment for killing man in Raigad

The nine accused had stopped the victim on May 31, 2020 over an old rivalry and beaten him to death with sticks, as per the prosecution

Representational Pic

Nine persons were sentenced to life imprisonment by a court in Maharashtra's Raigad district for killing a man on May 31, 2020, an official said on Thursday.

Additional District Sessions Judge TN Jhagirdar sentenced Vitthal Mhaske, Sakharam Mandhare, Vikas Mhaske, Sanket Mhaske, Vilas Gogavale, Nana Mhaske, NN Mhasake, Raju Kalgude and Kailas Navghare and also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 each, he said.

Also Read: Chaos at Mumbai Airport after system crash

The nine had stopped Ganpat Mandhare, a resident of Matwan village in the Raigad's Poladpur taluka, on May 31, 2020 over an old rivalry and beaten him to death with sticks, as per the prosecution.

Twelve witness were examined in the case, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever