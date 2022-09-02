Breaking News
Controversial tweets case: Actor KRK's bail plea hearing adjourned to Monday
Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja gets Rs 36 lakh cash, USD, gold and silver in two days
Sexual abuse case: Murugha Mutt pontiff sent to police custody for 4 days
Supreme Court grants interim bail to activist Teesta Setalvad
Noida: Woman dies after treatment at IVF centre run by fake doctor
Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra No proposal to bifurcate Pune civic body says Deputy CM Fadnavis

Maharashtra: No proposal to bifurcate Pune civic body, says Deputy CM Fadnavis

Updated on: 02 September,2022 06:01 PM IST  |  Pune
PTI |

Top

Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis also quashed speculation about him becoming guardian minister of Pune or fighting the next Lok Sabha polls from Maharashtra's second largest city

Maharashtra: No proposal to bifurcate Pune civic body, says Deputy CM Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. File Pic


Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said there was no proposal before the state government to bifurcate Pune Municipal Corporation.


His statement comes a day after his cabinet and party colleague Chandrakant Patil said there was a need to split PMC into two smaller civic bodies for better governance.

"There is no such proposal before the state government," Fadnavis said.


Also Read: Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde, Fadnavis visit Mukesh Ambani's residence

Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis also quashed speculation about him becoming guardian minister of Pune or fighting the next Lok Sabha polls from Maharashtra's second largest city.

"I am not going to be guardian minister of Pune. Also, I am not going to contest Lok Sabha elections from Pune. All such talks in the media are wrong," he said.

Queried about a purported meeting between him and Congress leader Ashok Chavan, Fadnavis said no such interaction took place as both arrived at a Ganesh festival venue at different times.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Are you scared of gaining weight this festive season?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
mumbai Lok Sabha national news news devendra fadnavis

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK