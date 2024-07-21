Maharashtra: OBC outfits to start quota protection march from Jalna on July 22

Among the key participants will be OBC activist Laxman Hake, who has been heading a stir opposing granting of OBC status to Marathas as demanded by Manoj Jarange

Several OBC outfits will start 'Jan Aakrosh Yatra' from Jalna in Maharashtra on Monday to protect their quota rights, one of the organisers said, reported news agency PTI.

Addressing a press conference, activist Navnath Waghmare said the quota protection march organised by the OBC Protection Committee will tour various areas in Marathwada, Vidarbha and Ahmednagar, reported PTI.

Among the key participants will be OBC activist Laxman Hake, who has been heading a stir opposing granting of OBC status to Marathas as demanded by Manoj Jarange.

Jarange is on a hunger strike since Saturday in Antarwali Sarati seeking Kunbi certificates for Marathas, which will allow them to avail benefits of OBC quota, reported PTI.

"Jarange's demands are unreasonable and unconstitutional. The quota protection march is to protect out rights," Waghmare said, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, the hunger strike of Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange continued in Antarwali Sarati in Maharashtra's Jalna district on the second day on Sunday, reported PTI.

He is seeking immediate implementation of the state government's 'sage soyare' (kin by blood and marriage) notification, which will pave the way for the Maratha community to avail OBC quota benefits after getting Kunbi certificates, reported PTI.

Speaking to reporters, Jarange slammed BJP MLC Pravin Darekar for some the latter's statements, reported PTI.

Darekar has been given a contract to break the Maratha movement, Jarange alleged.

"If they put me in jail, ensure all BJP candidates are defeated in the assembly polls. Darekar is acting on the behest of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Because of people like Darekar, the BJP will face lot of losses," he claimed, reported PTI.

Jarange said if the Maharashtra government does not pass a law recognising Marathas as Kunbis before the assembly polls, then he would campaign against the BJP and ensure its defeat, reported PTI.

Darekar had recently said Jarange's quota stir was political and was driven by personal ambition rather than community welfare.

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Saturday said his party will go to voters with the appeal that electing the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and NCP (SP), would not be in the interest of the state.

The MVA would stop welfare schemes of the state and Union governments, Bawankule claimed in a press conference. He also asked the opposition bloc to clarify if it would extend the OBC (Other Backward Classes) quota to Marathas.

(With inputs from PTI)