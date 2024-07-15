Danve alleged the government holds meetings with the Maratha community separately and doesn't share the status of deliberations with the opposition parties

Ambadas Danve. Pic/X

Listen to this article Ready to support govt in resolving Maratha-OBC quota issue if taken into confidence, says Ambadas Danve x 00:00

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve on Monday expressed the Opposition's willingness to support the Maharashtra government to tackle the Maratha-OBC quota issue, provided it shares a clear roadmap for moving forward on this contentious issue, reported news agency PTI.

Danve, the leader of the opposition in the state legislative council, seems to be adopting a reconciliatory tone amid criticism faced by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for boycotting an all-party meeting convened by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on the vexed Maratha quota issue recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The Opposition is ready to support the government if they tell us exactly how they are going to resolve the OBC-Maratha quota issue," Danve told reporters.

He alleged the government holds meetings with the Maratha community separately and doesn't share the status of deliberations with the opposition parties, reported PTI.

"On the contrary, when the government finds itself in trouble, they remember the Opposition," he claimed, reported PTI.

Maharashtra is witnessing a growing polarisation amid protests by the Maratha community demanding the quota under the Other Backward Classes category, resulting in pushback from OBC leaders.

Meanwhile, the opposition on Monday targeted the Maharashtra government over violence during an anti-encroachment drive at historic Vishalgad fort and wondered whether "jungle raj" is prevailing in the state, reported PTI.

Leader of the opposition in the state legislative council Ambadas Danve accused the government of protecting illegal structures at the fort. Separately, AIMIM's Imtiaz Jaleel targeted Maratha royal Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati for leading a march to the fort in Kolhapur district on Sunday.

"I had visited Vishalgad fort twice and seen encroachments. Sambhajiraje had only asked the state government to remove encroachments but instead of taking action, an offence was registered against him," Danve, who belongs to Shiv Sena (UBT), told reporters in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, reported PTI.

He alleged the Mahayuti government had tried to raze encroachments at the fort superficially and only created a drama.

"Is the government protecting these encroachments?" he asked, reported PTI.

Vishalgad Fort holds profound significance in Maratha history as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj escaped to it after being besieged at Panhala Fort in 1660. In 1844, Vishalgad was ruled by the Kolhapur State when a rebellion was led against a Brahmin regent called Daji Krishna Pandit who had been installed by the British when the natural heir to the throne was underage.

(With inputs from PTI)