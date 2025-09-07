According to police sources, on August 8, 2025, officers first apprehended a Bangladeshi national, Fatima Murad Sheikh alias Molla (23), a resident of Mira Road Purva, near the Kashimira bus stop, with 105 grams of MD

According to police sources, on August 8, 2025, officers first apprehended a Bangladeshi national, Fatima Murad Sheikh alias Molla (23), a resident of Mira Road Purva, near the Kashimira bus stop, with 105 grams of MD. A case was registered at Kashigaon Police Station under the NDPS Act, 1985, and the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025.

Acting on the directives of Commissioner of Police Shri Niket Kaushik, the Crime Branch of Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar Police cracked down on narcotics smuggling and successfully dismantled a large-scale MD (Mephedrone) drug manufacturing unit in Telangana, arresting 12 people and seizing contraband worth crores.

Subsequently, investigations led to the arrest of nine more accused, with a total recovery of 178 grams of MD, Rs 23.97 lakh in cash, and valuables.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that the drugs were being sourced from Telangana. Acting on this lead, a Crime Branch team led by PI Pramod Badakh raided a clandestine factory on September 5, 2025, at Plot No. 186/1 and 193, Phase 5, Cherapalli, Navodaya Colony, Telangana, operated by Srinivas Vijay Voleti and Tanaji Pandharinath Patwari. Both were arrested on the spot.

“From the site, we seized 5.79 kg of MD (Mephedrone), 35,500 liters of chemical solutions, 950 kg of powder, drug-making equipment, and other materials. So far, a total of 12 accused have been arrested. The overall seizure includes 5.968 kg of MD, 27 mobile phones, three four-wheelers, one two-wheeler, four electric weighing scales, and raw materials for drug production,” said an officer.

“In the past month, the MBVV Commissionerate, while cracking down on NDPS cases, has arrested 61 accused and seized drugs worth around Rs 12 crore. In a similar action last month, a foreign woman (Bangladeshi national) was caught with MD drugs worth about Rs 25 lakh. During interrogation, the case was traced back to the factory where these drugs were being manufactured,” said Police Commissioner Niket Kaushik.

The operation was executed under the supervision of Additional CP Shri Dattatray Shinde, DCP (Crime) Shri Sandeep Doifode, and ACP Shri Madan Ballal, along with officers and personnel of the Crime Detection Branch.

Police said further investigations are underway to trace the wider network of suppliers and buyers connected to the syndicate.