Maharashtra political crisis: Centre grants Y-plus CRPF cover to 15 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs

Updated on: 26 June,2022 01:12 PM IST  |  New Delhi
Their families living in Maharashtra too will be secured as the security blanket entails house protection teams

Amid the political crisis in Maharashtra, the Centre has granted Y-plus security cover of CRPF commandos to at least 15 rebel Shiv Sena rebel MLAs. According to officials, Ramesh Bornare, Mangesh Kudalkar, Sanjay Shirsat, Latabai Sonawane, Prakas Surve, and 10 others have been provided security cover.

Their families living in Maharashtra too will be secured as the security blanket entails house protection teams, they said. Officials said the security has been sanctioned to the legislators following a recommendation made by central security agencies to the Ministry of Home Affairs, stating they and their families faced potential threats to their physical security owing to the current political scenario in Maharashtra.




About four to five Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) commandos, in shifts, will be securing each MLA once they are in Maharashtra. Protests have broken out across Maharashtra after Eknath Shinde's rebellion.


With inputs from PTI

