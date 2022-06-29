Breaking News
MVA to face floor test: I am quitting as Maharashtra Chief Minister, says Uddhav Thackeray
HC asks NIA to file affidavit detailing status of 2008 Malegaon blast trial
Security beefed up at Goa airport and hotel ahead of arrival of rebel Sena MLAs
Maharashtra logs 3,957 Covid-19 cases and seven fatalities
Maharashtra govt approves renaming of Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar, Osmanabad as Dharashiv
Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra political crisis Uddhav Thackeray led Maha Vikas Aghadi government to take a floor test Supreme Court refuses stay

Maharashtra political crisis: Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government to take a floor test, Supreme Court refuses stay

Updated on: 29 June,2022 10:32 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Supreme Court said, Thursday's proceeding in the Assembly will be subject to the final outcome of Shiv Sena's plea against Governor's decision

Maharashtra political crisis: Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government to take a floor test, Supreme Court refuses stay

Vidhan Bhavan. File Pic


The Supreme Court on Wednesday night refused to stay Maharashtra Governor's direction to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to take a floor test in the Assembly on Thursday.

A vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala said Thursday's proceeding in the Assembly will be subject to the final outcome of Shiv Sena's plea against Governor's decision.




Also Read: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray thanks cabinet colleagues for cooperation in last two-and-half years


The top court also issued notice to the Secretary of Legislative Assembly & others on plea against the Governor's direction for the floor test.

"We have drafted this short order. We are not staying the floor test as convened by the Governor. We are issuing notice in the writ petition. You can file a counter in five days. We will hear on merits along with other cases on July 11. Tomorrow's proceeding will depend on the final outcome of this petition," the bench said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

supreme court maharashtra mumbai news mumbai

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK