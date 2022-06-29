Maharashtra political crisis: Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government to take a floor test, Supreme Court refuses stay

Supreme Court said, Thursday's proceeding in the Assembly will be subject to the final outcome of Shiv Sena's plea against Governor's decision

Vidhan Bhavan. File Pic

The Supreme Court on Wednesday night refused to stay Maharashtra Governor's direction to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to take a floor test in the Assembly on Thursday.

A vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala said Thursday's proceeding in the Assembly will be subject to the final outcome of Shiv Sena's plea against Governor's decision.

Also Read: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray thanks cabinet colleagues for cooperation in last two-and-half years

The top court also issued notice to the Secretary of Legislative Assembly & others on plea against the Governor's direction for the floor test.

"We have drafted this short order. We are not staying the floor test as convened by the Governor. We are issuing notice in the writ petition. You can file a counter in five days. We will hear on merits along with other cases on July 11. Tomorrow's proceeding will depend on the final outcome of this petition," the bench said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever