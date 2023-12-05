Maharashtra: Protest staged against proposed dam on Painganga river in Yavatmal

Protests were staged against a proposed dam project on the Painganga river in Yavatmal and other districts of Vidarbha region of Maharashtra, an activist said

Protests were staged against a proposed dam project on the Painganga river in Yavatmal and other districts of Vidarbha region of Maharashtra on Tuesday, an activist said, reported the PTI.

People from around 24 villages in Vidarbha and 26 villages in Marathwada took part in the agitation including 'jal-samadhi' (protest in the water) at five places along the banks of the river, said Mubarak Tanvar, secretary of the Painganga Virodhi Sangharsh Samiti, according to the PTI.

Mubarak Tanvar was speaking to reporters at Kapeshwar in Yavatmal district of Maharashtra.

The protesters demands were that the lower Painganga dam project be scrapped, he said.

Protesters are also staging relay hunger strikes at several places in state, Mubarak Tanvar added.

Meanwhile, the police have registered an FIR against six organisers of a rally of Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district for holding the event beyond the permissible time limit, an official said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.

The organisers had sought permission from police for Jarange's rally in Kannad city here on December 2 and it was scheduled at 6 pm. It was supposed to conclude by 10 pm.

But the rally started at 11 pm and ended at 12.40 am the next day, violating the time limit mentioned by the organisers while seeking permission, as per the First Information Report (FIR) registered on Sunday.

Loudspeakers were also used at the rally, creating nuisance for residents nearby, it said.

The case has been registered against the six organisers under Indian Penal Code sections 188 (disobeying a lawful order given by a public servant), 268 (public nuisance) and 291 (continuance of nuisance after injunction to discontinue) and provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act, an official said.

Jarange has been touring parts of Maharashtra to raise awareness about his demand of reservation for the Maratha community.

After touring Kannad, the activist visited Jalgaon and Buldhana districts on Monday.

He will stay in Hingoli district of Marathwada region on Tuesday night after meeting Maratha community members in Akola and Washim districts, an organiser of his tour said in a release.

