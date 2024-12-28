Breaking News
Pune school principal drowns off Kashid in Raigad during picnic trip

Updated on: 28 December,2024 05:29 PM IST  |  Pune
mid-day online correspondent |

An accidental death case has been registered and further probe is underway, the Murud police station official said

Representational Pic/File

The principal of a Pune-based school drowned off Kashid beach in Maharashtra's Raigad district, a police official said on Saturday, reported the PTI.


The incident took place on Friday afternoon when Dharmendra Deshmukh, principal of Mahatma Jyotirao High School in Pune's Haveli taluka, was swimming along with some teachers while out on a picnic at Kashid beach in Murud, the official informed.


"Teachers accompanying Deshmukh and the beach rescue team brought him out of water and rushed him to the primary health centre in Borli. He was shifted to Alibag civil hospital where doctors declared him dead," the official said, as per the PTI.


An accidental death case has been registered and further probe is underway, the Murud police station official added.

54-year-old cook arrested for killing two minor sisters after sexual assault in Pune

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a 54-year-old cook has been arrested for allegedly killing two minor sisters, aged 9 and 8, after sexually assaulting them in Maharashtra's pune, police said on Friday, reported the ANI.

The accused was produced before a court and remanded to police custody till January 1, 2025.

According to officials, the accused, who worked as a cook at a local hotel, was a neighbour of the victims and known to their family.

According to Pune Superintendent of Police (Rural) Pankaj Deshmukh, the girls were playing near their home on Wednesday morning when they went missing, prompting a search operation.

Later, the bodies of the girls were found inside a water drum near their house on Wednesday night.

SP Deshmukh said that the accused allegedly sexually assaulted the elder sister. "When the younger girl came to her sister's rescue, the accused assaulted her too. He then killed both girls by drowning them in the water drum," as per the ANI.

The accused was arrested from a lodge in Pune city on Thursday morning while trying to escape to North India, he added.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and also under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

(with PTI and ANI inputs)

pune raigad School maharashtra India news

