Maharashtra: Rahul Gandhi criticises PM Modi's 'underwater' puja at Dwarka

Updated on: 14 March,2024 03:39 PM IST  |  Nashik
mid-day online correspondent |

Rahul Gandhi criticised PM Modi's underwater puja amidst socio-economic concerns, highlighting his visits to China border & discussions on Pakistan

Rahul Gandhi. Pic/PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, criticising his underwater puja in the ancient submerged city of Dwarka. During a farmers' meeting in Nashik, Gandhi highlighted pressing issues like inflation and unemployment, accusing them of being overlooked in media coverage dominated by Modi's activities.


He mocked Modi's underwater puja and highlighted his visits to the China border and discussions on Pakistan, while important socio-economic concerns remain sidelined. Earlier in February, PM Modi's underwater puja in Dwarka drew attention. It is believed that Dwarka city submerged into the sea centuries ago after Lord Krishna departed from Earth.


The Wayanad MP, speaking at a farmers' gathering in Maharashtra, said, "The issues of farmers, inflation, unemployment, and agniveers are the most prominent in the country today, but on TV channels, you will never see discussion on these issues. Instead, TV channels show Modi ji all 24 hours; at times he goes under the sea to do a puja and a TV camera goes with him, then he takes a flight on a seaplane."


Rahul Gandhi further added, "Then he will go to the China border and the media will follow him. Then (He) will talk about Pakistan. Then the COVID-19 pandemic will come and (we will be) clapping and clanging utensils. He will make everyone dance."

Gandhi's remarks come as his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is passing through Maharashtra, where the Congress allies with Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) in the Maha Vikas Aghadi. The yatra aims to cover 6,700 km across 15 states ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls likely to be held in April-May this year.

During the same meeting, Rahul Gandhi said that the INDIA bloc would be the "voice of farmers". Another media report quoted him saying, "The INDIA alliance government will be the voice of farmers and work to protect their interests. Mine and our (INDIA bloc) government's doors would always be open for farmers."

The Gandhi scion, during the meeting, promised loan waivers for the farmers and restructuring of the crop insurance scheme to benefit cultivators. He also said that the INIDA bloc's government will also make efforts to exclude agriculture from GST and work on only one tax, stated the report. 

maharashtra rahul gandhi congress India news national news
