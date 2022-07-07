Maharashtra rains: 2 washed away in flood waters in Palghar, 1 injured in house collapse

At least 32 houses were also partially damaged in different talukas of Palghar due to the heavy showers

Representative image. Pic/PTI

Two persons were washed away in flood waters and one person was injured after a portion of his house collapsed following heavy rains in Maharashtra's Palghar district, officials said on Thursday.

At least 32 houses were also partially damaged in different talukas of Palghar due to the heavy showers, an official from the district administration said.

The district received an average 89.27 mm downpour in the 24-hour period ending at 10 am on Thursday, with Wada taluka receiving the maximum 135 mm rainfall.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was kept on alert to provide assistance whenever required, district disaster cell chief Vivekanand Kadam said.

Also read: In photos: Incessant rains lash Mumbai, Thane; orange alert issued

A 51-year-old man, Ramesh Janya Goshe, from Charoti in Dahanu taluka here, was washed away in the flood waters on Thursday. The body was later recovered, an official from the district administration said.

On Wednesday, adecomposed body of a man was found in a swollen drain in Maharashtra's Palghar district which has been witnessing heavy rains since the last few days, a fire official said on Thursday.

A police official said they suspect that the deceased, identified as Rahul Vishwakarma, might have slipped into the drain amid the heavy showers and got washed away.

Heavy rainfall continued to lash most parts of Mumbai and its neighbouring areas on Thursday. The daily normal life was affected as heavy rainfall continued in Mumbai causing waterlogging.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall for Mumbai and its suburbs with possibility of very heavy to extremely heavy spells at isolated places on Thursday.

(With inputs from PTI)