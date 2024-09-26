The woman and her kin, residents of Khopoli, had gone to the waterfall for a picnic. While they were in the plunge pool at the base of the waterfall, the flow of water suddenly increased due to heavy downpours

Representational Pic/File

A 22-year-old woman on an outing with her family members drowned in a waterfall in Maharashtra's Raigad district during heavy rains, a police official said on Thursday, reported the PTI.

Kshirsagar lost her life in the Zenith waterfall in the Khopoli area, about 70 km from Mumbai, on Wednesday.

According to the PTI, the woman and her kin, residents of Khopoli, had gone to the waterfall for a picnic. While they were in the plunge pool at the base of the waterfall, the flow of water suddenly increased due to heavy downpours.

Kshirsagar lost her balance and got swept away. Four of her family members managed to save themselves by holding one another's hands, the police official said.

The police later recovered her body from near a bridge downstream, the official added, the news agency reported on Thursday.

Woman drowns in nullah after heavy rain

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a 45-year-old woman drowned in a nullah overflowing due to heavy rains in suburban Andheri on Wednesday, police said, reported the PTI.

The incident occurred at around 9.20 pm near gate no. 8 of MIDC, Andheri East, they said. The victim was identified as Vimal Anil Gaikwad.

Local police and the fire brigade were alerted and they took the woman to the Cooper Hospital where she was declared brought dead, they said.

According to the PTI, the Mumbai civic body on Thursday announced a high-level probe into the death of a 45-year-old woman after falling in a storm water drain here after heavy rains.

The incident occurred at 9.20 pm on Wednesday near gate no. 8 of MIDC, Andheri East, police earlier said.

The victim was identified as Vimal Anil Gaikwad.

Local police and the fire brigade were alerted and they took the woman to the Cooper Hospital where she was declared brought dead, the police said.

In a release issued on Thursday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said a three-member committee, headed by deputy municipal commissioner (zone 3) Devidas Kshirsagar, will submit its report on the incident within three days.

Mumbai fire brigade chief Ravindra Ambulgekar and chief engineer (vigilance) Avinash Tambewagh are the other two members of the committee.

(with PTI inputs)