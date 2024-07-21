Breaking News
Mumbai: 80-year-old dies as dilapidated building collapses at Grant Road
Mumbai weather update: More heavy rain ahead, IMD warns of flood
Mumbai rains: Tulsi lake overflows, water stock now at 40 per cent
Thane: Ulhasnagar civic chief suspends AMC
Thane: Mumbra’s human chain protest attracts FIR against 145 people
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra rains Group of picnickers rescued from hill in rain soaked Navi Mumbai

Maharashtra rains: Group of picnickers rescued from hill in rain-soaked Navi Mumbai

Updated on: 21 July,2024 07:22 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The officials said approximately 60 picnickers were stuck on the hill located behind Artist Colony in Belapur

Maharashtra rains: Group of picnickers rescued from hill in rain-soaked Navi Mumbai

Mumbai and its adjoining areas has been witnessing intense spells of rains. Pic/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article
Maharashtra rains: Group of picnickers rescued from hill in rain-soaked Navi Mumbai
x
00:00

A group of as many as 60 picnickers were on Sunday rescued after they were stuck in gushing water on a hill in Belapur node of Navi Mumbai amid heavy Maharashtra rains, officials said, reported the PTI.


According to the PTI, Navi Mumbai received 83.38 mm of rainfall in five hours ended at 1:30 PM on Sunday, causing water-logging in several areas in Vashi, Nerul and Sanpada.


The officials said approximately 60 picnickers were stuck on the hill located behind Artist Colony in Belapur.


After receiving the information, teams of fire brigade, police and Navi Mumbai disaster management personnel rushed to the spot, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation PRO said.

Watch video of the rescue operations below:

"The rescue operation was carried out using ropes," he said, adding a few people are trapped in the water behind an industrial unit in Turbhe area, also in Navi Mumbai, and efforts are on to rescue them safely.

Heavy rains are lashing Mumbai and the metropolitan region since the early morning hours, causing inundation in several areas.

Mumbai on Sunday witnessed heavy rains, disrupting flight operations and inundating roads in many parts of the city, the officials said.

Flight operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport were suspended twice for a brief period due to inclement weather and low visibility amid Mumbai rains, a source told the PTI.

At least 15 flights were diverted to the nearby airports, mainly Ahmedabad, till 4 pm. As intermittent heavy spells of rain hit the city, runway operations were suspended at 12.12 pm for eight minutes and from 1 pm to 1.15 pm, the source said.

Flights of IndiGo, Air India, Vistara and Akasa were diverted, it was stated.

In a post on X, the Air India stated, "Heavy rains in Mumbai are affecting flight operations and resulting in cancellation and diversion of some of our flights. Air India is offering full refunds or a one-time complimentary rescheduling for bookings confirmed for travel on 21st July 2024."

Meanwhile, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the city received 82 mm of rain, the eastern suburbs 96 mm, and the western suburbs got 90 mm till 4 pm.

(with PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

maharashtra navi mumbai heavy rains Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation mumbai rains Weather indian meteorological department

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK