Maharashtra rains: Rains back in Nashik after month-long break

Pic/Satej Shinde

On Friday, the rains returned to Maharashtra's Nashik after a gap of nearly a month.

Nashik city received 62.4 mm of rainfall between 11.30 am and 5.30 pm. On September 6, Nashik saw light showers, followed by a few spells the next day, rains picked pace on Friday.

"Nashik city apart, Malegaon, Nandgaon, Peth, Surgana, Chandwad, Manmad, Dindori and Trimbakeshwar talukas also received rains," said officials.

At 44,360 million cubic feet, all the dams in the district have a water stock of about 68 per cent. It includes the Gangapur dam, which is 92 per cent full, Palkhed (55 per cent), Chankapur ( 95 per cent) and Darna (88 per cent).

According to the officials, the dams such as - Bhavali, Haranbari, Nandur-Madhyameshwar, Waldevi and Kelzar are filled to capacity.

"Due to the rains, 1,040 cusec water was released from Gangapur dam, which supplies water to Nashik city, said irrigation department officials. This could also lead to a rise in the water level in Godavari river," the official said.

"If the rains continue, authorities may have to release water from Palkhed dam as well," the official added.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Friday in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri areas.

The weather office on Friday, has predicted light to moderate rainfall with moderate to severe thunderstorms in several parts of India including north Maharashtra, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier on Thursday, the weather office forecasted light to moderate rainfall in parts of Uttar Pradesh. It also predicted light to moderate rainfall in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sikkim, Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana.

(with inputs from new agencies)