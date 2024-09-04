The recent heavy rainfall damaged crops on nearly 11.67 lakh hectares of land in seven districts, with Nanded witnessing the maximum impact of nature's fury

At least ten persons from Marathwada region in Maharashtra died after the area was pounded by heavy rains over the last three days, as per primary assessment by authorities, reported the PTI.

After battering the region for three consecutive days since September 1, the rain took a break after Tuesday evening.

According to the PTI, the recent heavy rainfall damaged crops on nearly 11.67 lakh hectares of land in seven districts, with Nanded witnessing the maximum impact of nature's fury.

Five individuals from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, two in Hingoli, and one each in Latur, Beed, and Jalna died since September 1, as per the primary survey report, as per the PTI.

Meanwhile, more than 200 persons were relocated and nearly 90 others rescued after heavy rains inundated several areas in Hingoli district of Maharashtra's Marathwada region.

The low-lying areas in Nanded city were inundated due to the incessant showers. In Vasarni's Panchavati Sai baba Kaman area, the water reached up to the second floor of a building and two residents were rescued from there, he said, reported PTI.

As a result of heavy rains in the catchment areas, water was discharged from several dams in Nanded district were opened on Monday, he said, reported PTI.

The torrential rains have impacted 284 revenue circles, leading to crop loss across 883 villages in seven districts. The affected lands belong to 14.62 lakh farmers.

Nanded district in Maharashtra has witnessed the most severe damage, with crops over 3.34 lakh hectares affected. The rains have also led to the death of 523 animals and caused damage to 1,126 houses, the news agency reported.

The devastation apart, the rains have positively impacted water storage levels in the Marathwada region.

The Jayakwadi Dam, which supplies water for industry, agriculture, and drinking purposes in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and neighbouring Jalna district, has reached 90 per cent of its storage capacity.

Overall, the average storage in eleven major projects across the Marathwada region has risen to 77.63 per cent.

The irrigation department report further stated that none of the projects in the region is now in dead storage, indicating improved water availability.

(with PTI inputs)