Maharashtra: Retired BSF jawan beats up woman scooterist in Nagpur, booked

The incident occurred on Friday afternoon after Shrivastava's car brushed past the woman's two-wheeler at Bhim Chowk in Jaripatka area. The woman somehow managed to control her scooter, a police official said

Representational Pic. iStock

In a case of road rage, a woman riding a two-wheeler with her two-year-old child was beaten up by a retired jawan of the Border Security Force (BSF) in full public view in Nagpur city of Maharashtra after she tried to confront him when his car brushed past her scooter, police said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Shiv Shankar Shrivastava, has been booked on charges of molestation and assault.

The incident occurred on Friday afternoon after Shrivastava's car brushed past the woman's two-wheeler at Bhim Chowk in Jaripatka area. The woman somehow managed to control her scooter, a police official said.

"She stopped the two-wheeler and clicked a picture of the car. Later, she tried to stop the car from moving. Shrivastava became angry and got out of the car. He started beating up the woman mercilessly. Other people rushed to the spot and overpowered the man," the official said.

Also Read: Mumbai: Actor Salman Khan gets death threat via email, Bandra Police registers FIR

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Shrivastava was taken to the police station and the woman was sent for a medical examination.

The accused was released by police with a notice after his relatives told the police that he was suffering from a heart ailment, the official added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever