Mumbai: 23-year-old held for crashing car into jogger in Worli, killing her

The Mumbai Police on Sunday said that a 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly crashing his car into a woman, who was jogging in Worli area of Mumbai on early Sunday morning. The accident allegedly led to the death of the woman, the police said.

According to the police, the Mumbai Police control room had received a call at around 6:05 am on March 19 regarding the incident. The caller had informed the police that a woman who was jogging was knocked down by a speeding car at Khan Adbul Gafarkhan road at Worli sea face. The woman had sustained several injuries in the incident. The police, after receiving the information, immediately rushed to the spot and shifted the woman to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead.

The woman was identified as Rajlaxmi Ramkrishnan, 58, a resident of Matunga in central Mumbai. She was on her jogging routine when the incident took place, the police said.

"The car was also badly damaged in the accident. After the accident, he crashed the car into the divider on the road. The driver of the car was booked under relevant sections of the IPC and the Motor Vehicle Act. He was taken into custody by the Worli Police following the incident," an official said.

The driver of the car was identified as Sumer Dharmesh Merchant, 23, a resident of Tardeo. He was later placed under arrest by the Worli Police. The police have conducted his medical examination to identify if he was under the influence of alcohol or any other substance.

"He will be produced before a court on Monday, " the official said.

The police said that further investigations in the case were being done.