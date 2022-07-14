Breaking News
Rishi Sunak tops second round of voting in UK leadership contest
Jahangirpuri violence: Delhi Police files charge sheet
Prez Rajapaksa sent resignation letter to Parliament Speaker through email: Reports
Alt News co-founder Mohd Zubair moves SC seeking quashing of six FIRs lodged in UP
Vasai landslide: Five booked in two separate FIRs
Patiala court dismisses Daler Mehndi's appeal against two-year sentence
Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Schools to remain shut in Latur for two days amid rain warning

Maharashtra: Schools to remain shut in Latur for two days amid rain warning

Updated on: 14 July,2022 08:19 PM IST  |  Latur
PTI |

Top

Schools will remain shut for Classes 1 to 12 on Friday and Saturday due to the forecast of rains by the weather department, Chief Executive Officer Abhinav Goyal said.

Maharashtra: Schools to remain shut in Latur for two days amid rain warning

Representation Pic


In light of the forecast for rainfall and possibility of floods, the administration has declared a two-day holiday for all schools in Maharashtra's Latur district, an official said on Thursday.

Schools will remain shut for Classes 1 to 12 on Friday and Saturday due to the forecast of rains by the weather department, Chief Executive Officer Abhinav Goyal said.




As per the order, although schools will remain closed, teachers and non-teaching staff will have to be present in the premises, as the Disaster Management Act 2005 has been imposed in the district.


The district has been witnessing incessant rains since the last few days. The water level has risen in Manjara dam, as the catchment areas recorded 50 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Also Read: Maharashtra rains: Schools shut in Thane amid heavy rainfall

According to the administration, the district has received an average of 38 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 8 am, while the cumulative rainfall recorded so far this monsoon stood at 345.9 mm.

Two gates of the Manjara barrage at Bhatangali village were opened on Wednesday and district officials have issued a warning to people living near the river bank, it was stated.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

maharashtra latur news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK