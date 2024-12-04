The boy was rushed to a hospital on Tuesday morning after he experienced stomach pains, where he died during treatment. The girl breathed her last on Tuesday evening, said an official

A seven-year-old girl and her younger brother died of suspected food poisoning in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district separated by hours, police said on Wednesday, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, Shriyansh Angad (4) and Kavya Angad (7), both residents of Chimgaon in Kagal tehsil, consumed meat on Sunday, followed by a cake in the evening.

"On Sunday late evening, Kavya complained to her parents of nausea and stomach ache. She was taken to a doctor who prescribed medicines and asked her to take rest at home. On Monday morning, Shriyansh also complained of nausea and he was also given medicines," said assistant police inspector Shivaji Kare.

As Kavya's health worsened, she was hospitalised on Monday evening, he said.

"The boy was rushed to a hospital on Tuesday morning after he experienced stomach pains, where he died during treatment. The girl breathed her last on Tuesday evening. We have preserved the viscera and investigating," Kare added, the news agency reported on Wednesday.

Prima facie, food poisoning is the cause of the death of the brother-sister duo, he said.

Fungus, live larvae found in nutritional snacks for students at two schools in Palghar

Meanwhile, in a shocking incident, fungus and live larvae were allegedly found in the nutritional snacks provided to students of at least two Zilla Parishad and state government-aided schools in tribal-dominated Palghar district of Maharashtra, reported the PTI.

Confirming the incident, Palghar collector Govind Bodke told PTI on Monday that the samples have been collected. He assured action against the supplier after the laboratory report was received.

Issues were primarily reported at Anand Laxman Chandavar Vidyalaya in Khanivli and Chinchani Zilla Parishad School number 3, where the chikki (a sweet, nutrition-rich snack) was found to be contaminated.

Parents claimed the snack was covered with fungus and live larvae.

"The health of our children is at risk. How can we trust the meals being given to them?" a parent said, as per the PTI.

(with PTI inputs)