Several devotees suffered injuries after a swarm of honey bees attacked them on at Anjaneri Hill in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Saturday, the police said, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, the incident occurred around 7.30 am on Saturday when there was a heavy footfall of devotees at the temple on the hill due to Hanuman Jayanti, an official said.

Anjaneri, around 20 km from Nashik. It is considered the birthplace of Lord Hanuman.

A swarm of honey bees attacked the devotees, but no one was seriously injured as the personnel from the police, forest and health departments were at the scene to tackle the situation, the official said, as per the PTI.

People with minor injuries were administered first-aid, he said.

In a similar incident, last month, at least 60 persons were injured after being attacked by a swarm of bees at the famous Shivneri Fort in Maharashtra's Pune district, a forest official had earlier said, the PTI had reported.

Of those injured, 50 were treated at a nearby hospital, he had said.

Legendary Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was born at the Shivneri Fort, located in Junnar tehsil, about 90 km from Pune and hundreds of people visit the historical site everyday.

"The incident occurred near the Shivai temple at the fort. As per eyewitnesses, a group of youths hurled stones at a beehive, agitating the flying insects and triggering the attack," said Range Forest Officer Pradip Chavan from Junnar had said, according to the PTI.

The official had said that fortunately, all those injured in the incident were out of danger and were later discharged.

A similar incident had occurred on February 19, during the birth anniversary celebrations of Shivaji Maharaj, when 10 persons were injured in a bee attack.

The bee attack had occurred around noon when several people had gathered at the historical site to participate in a function to commemorate the 395th birth anniversary of the legendary Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

As part of the event, a medical team and forest guards were deployed at the 'Kadelot' point of the fort, the officials had last month said.

(with PTI inputs)