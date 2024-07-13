Maharashtra: Sex racket busted at salon in Nagpur; two booked

The police also rescued three women who were forced into prostitution

The Nagpur police have busted a sex racket operating out of a salon in the city and booked two managers of the establishment, an official told PTI on Saturday.

As per the PTI report, the social security branch (SSB) of the crime branch raided a salon on West High Court Road on Friday night and found a prostitution racket operating out of the premises, the official said.

The police nabbed Akanksha alias Ritika alias Kumud Hiralal Meshram (26) and Sophia alias Neetu Zakir Sekh (30), who were managing the establishment, he said.

The police also reportedly rescued three women who were forced into prostitution, he said.

According to the news agency report, a case has been registered against the accused under the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA) at Sitabuldi police station, the official said.

Thane sex racket bust

Police arrested a Yemeni man for allegedly helping four Thai women get fake Aadhaar and PAN cards in connection with operating a sex racket, the police said on Wednesday.

The police had taken one of the four women into custody for allegedly running a prostitution racket in Thane district of Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday, reported PTI.

The Thane police arrested Bagdi Abdullah Mughed Saad (42) from Pune on Tuesday, he said.

After getting a tip-off, a team of the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) of the Thane police raided a hotel last week and arrested a 44-year-old Thai woman for allegedly running a sex racket. Three more Thai women were rescued from there, police told PTI.

During the investigation, police reportedly learned that Saad had helped the four women get fake Aadhaar and PAN cards. With the help of technical leads, they tracked him down to Pune and took him into custody, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shivraj Patil on Wednesday, reported PTI.

As per the news agency report, Saad and the arrested Thai woman were living in India despite the expiry of their passports and visas, he said. He added that police have now invoked the Foreigners National Act and upgraded the original FIR.

(With inputs from PTI)