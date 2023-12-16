Maharashtra: Six killed, one critical as car collides with truck in Nagpur

The accident took place near Sonkhamb village on Katol-Kalmeshwar Road between 12.15 am and 2 am, a senior police official said

Six persons were killed and one was seriously injured after a car collided with a truck on the outskirts of Nagpur city in Maharashtra in the wee hours of Saturday, police said, reported news agency PTI.

The accident took place near Sonkhamb village on Katol-Kalmeshwar Road between 12.15 am and 2 am, a senior police official said, reported PTI.

"Seven persons were travelling in the car after attending a wedding ceremony when their vehicle collided head-on with the truck carrying soyabean," he said, reported PTI.

"Two persons died on the spot, while two others died at a hospital. Three others were brought to Nagpur for treatment, and two of them passed away there, while one person is in a critical condition," the official said, reported PTI.

The driver of the truck has been arrested, he added, reported PTI.

In another incident, a 42-year-old man was crushed to death by a state transport bus in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Friday, police said, reported PTI.

The accident occurred at a bus stand in Sinnar taluka in the morning when the victim, Vijay Namdev More, was leaving the bus stand and was knocked down by the Shirdi-Palghar Shivshahi bus, which was entering the premises, an official said, reported PTI.

The driver immediately stopped the vehicle, but the man was trapped under the tyres and crushed to death, he said, reported PTI.

A case has been registered with the Sinnar police, and investigations are on, the official said, reported PTI.

Earlier, the Maharashtra government informed the state assembly on Tuesday that as many as 147 people have died in road accidents in Mumbai between January and June 2023, reported PTI.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde gave the figures in a written reply in the House during the ongoing winter session of the state legislature in Nagpur, reported PTI.

He was responding to a question raised by Congress legislator Ashok Chavan, reported PTI.

"Between January and June, 132 accidents took place in Mumbai and 147 people died in them. The RTO officials have already undertaken vehicle inspection drive to prevent such incidents," the Chief Minister said, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)