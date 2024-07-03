The women have been flocking the talathi offices to obtain income certificates for submission to avail of the benefits of the state government's 'Mukyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana'

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Talathi suspended for taking money from women for issuing income certificates x 00:00

A talathi in Akola district of Maharashtra was reportedly suspended on Wednesday for allegedly charging money from women for issuing income certificates to them, an official said, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, the women have been flocking the talathi offices to obtain income certificates for submission to avail of the benefits of the state government's 'Mukyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana' announced last week in the annual budget, under which eligible women will be given Rs 1,500 per month.

As per the rules, the income certificates are issued by the authorities free of cost.

Talathi Rajesh Shelke posted at Umri village in the district was placed under suspension after videos showed him purportedly taking Rs 30 to Rs 60 from women for issuing income certificates to them, Sub Divisional officer Sharad Jawale Said.

After the videos surfaced, the Akola tehsildar formed a committee to conduct a probe into the allegation. The panel found him guilty, following which he was suspended, he added.

Ladki Bahin scheme: Annual family income limit of beneficiaries capped at Rs 2.5 lakh

The annual family income of beneficiaries of the 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana' must not be more than Rs 2.5 lakh, a government resolution issued by the Maharashtra government has stated, reported the PTI.

The scheme, which was announced in the state budget tabled in the assembly by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Friday, is aimed at married, divorced and destitute women in the 21-60 age group, who will get Rs 1,500 per month.

As per the GR dated June 28, the beneficiary woman must have a bank account in her name, possess Aadhaar/ration card and domicile from the state.

"The beneficiary must get income certificate of Rs 2.5 lakh (annual family income criteria) from a competent authority. They can make online application. Anganwadi sevika/gram sevak will accept the online forms, verify and upload on the portal in rural areas while in the urban areas anganwadi sevikas and ward officers will look into it," it said, the news agency reported on Saturday.

"The final approval will be given by the committee headed by the district collector. Those who can't fill the form online will be helped by the anganwadi sevika. Those associated with any government machinery, or availing government pension or getting more than Rs 1500 amount from any other government scheme will not be eligible," the GR added, according to the PTI.

The GR was issued after a cabinet meeting on Friday following the budget announcement, an official said, as per the PTI.

(with PTI inputs)