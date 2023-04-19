Breaking News
Maharashtra: Tanker carrying chemical overturns in Latur district

Updated on: 19 April,2023 08:06 PM IST  |  Latur
PTI |

The driver of the tanker, which was transporting Hexa Methylene to Visakhapatnam via Hyderabad from Vadodara, was injured in the incident which took place around 5 am

Representative image. Pic/Istock

A tanker carrying a chemical overturned near Kopra village in Ahmedpur tehsil of Latur district of Maharashtra on Wednesday morning, police said.


The driver of the tanker, which was transporting Hexa Methylene to Visakhapatnam via Hyderabad from Vadodara, was injured in the incident which took place around 5 am.



People have been prohibited from entering the 200-meter radius area around the vehicle as a precaution, said assistant police inspector Bhausaheb Khandare.

Fire brigade teams from Latur, Udgir and Ahmedpur rushed to the spot to clean up the spilled chemical, officials said.

