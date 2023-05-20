Breaking News
Maharashtra: Teen rescued more than year after she went missing from Latur

Updated on: 20 May,2023 10:12 PM IST  |  Latur
PTI

The teen, who was reported missing from Nilanga in December, 2021, was traced to a village in Parbhani district on Thursday, the official said

Representational Pic. iStock

The police have rescued a 17-year-old girl who went missing from her home in Maharashtra's Latur district more than a year ago, an official said on Saturday.


The teen, who was reported missing from Nilanga in December, 2021, was traced to a village in Parbhani district on Thursday, the official said.



The local police and the anti-human trafficking cell (AHTC) had been searching for the girl since last year after a case of kidnapping was registered, he said.


With the help of the police's cyber cell, the missing teen was traced to Parbhani and has been handed over to Nilanga police, he said.

According to the police, the girl eloped with a relative and got married, and has also given birth to a child.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

