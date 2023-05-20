Maharashtra: Teen rescued more than year after she went missing from Latur

The teen, who was reported missing from Nilanga in December, 2021, was traced to a village in Parbhani district on Thursday, the official said

The police have rescued a 17-year-old girl who went missing from her home in Maharashtra's Latur district more than a year ago, an official said on Saturday.

The teen, who was reported missing from Nilanga in December, 2021, was traced to a village in Parbhani district on Thursday, the official said.

The local police and the anti-human trafficking cell (AHTC) had been searching for the girl since last year after a case of kidnapping was registered, he said.

With the help of the police's cyber cell, the missing teen was traced to Parbhani and has been handed over to Nilanga police, he said.

According to the police, the girl eloped with a relative and got married, and has also given birth to a child.

