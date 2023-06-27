Breaking News
Shakha demolition: UBT sainiks thrash BMC sub-engineer
Gang uses king cobras to kill 2 senior citizens
‘Quality of education taking a hit, streamline law admissions in MMR’
Bandra skywalk revamp cost soars
Maharashtra: Nagpur professor loses over Rs 37 lakh in 'task fraud'
ED probe one step away from Aaditya
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Telangana CM KCR offers prayers at Pandharpur temple

Maharashtra: Telangana CM KCR offers prayers at Pandharpur temple

Updated on: 27 June,2023 01:14 PM IST  |  Solapur
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

On Tuesday, the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao offered prayers at Shri Vitthal Rukmini Temple in Pandharpur

Maharashtra: Telangana CM KCR offers prayers at Pandharpur temple

K Chandrashekar Rao (Pic/Telangana CMO Twitter handle)

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Telangana CM KCR offers prayers at Pandharpur temple
x
00:00

On Tuesday, the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao offered prayers at Shri Vitthal Rukmini Temple in Pandharpur.


Rao's visit to the pilgrimage town of Maharashtra came two days ahead of Ashadhi Ekadashi.


The Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) leader and his cabinet colleagues arrived in Pandharpur on Monday in a motorcade with 600 vehicles, a BRS leader said.


The KCR-led BRS is seeking to expand its national base.

Meanwhile, leaders From Maharashtra are likely to join in BRS party in the presence of CM KCR at Solapur today.

MP Sanjay Raut "downplayed" the Telangana CM's visit to the state claiming that his visit will have no impact on Maharashtra politics.

"There will be no impact of Telangana CM KCR on Maharashtra politics. If KCR will do drama like this, he will lose Telangana also. Fearing loss, he came to Maharashtra but his 12-13 ministers/MPs joined the Congress yesterday," Sanjay Raut told ANI.

"This is a fight between KCR and Congress. Maha Vikas Akhadi is strong in Maharashtra," Raut added.

Earlier in the week, former Telangana minister Jupally Krishna Rao and several BRS leaders formally joined Congress in Delhi in the presence of Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

Earlier, the Telangana CM held a gathering at Maharashtra's Nanded district and slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena over the advertisement featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Speaking about Rao's visit to Maharashtra, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar stated that though Telangana Chief Minister KCR trying to expand his base in Maharashtra he would not succeed to gain inroads in the state.

(with inputs from ANI)

 

solapur maharashtra telangana india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK