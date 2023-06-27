Maharashtra: Telangana CM KCR offers prayers at Pandharpur temple

On Tuesday, the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao offered prayers at Shri Vitthal Rukmini Temple in Pandharpur

K Chandrashekar Rao (Pic/Telangana CMO Twitter handle)

Rao's visit to the pilgrimage town of Maharashtra came two days ahead of Ashadhi Ekadashi.

The Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) leader and his cabinet colleagues arrived in Pandharpur on Monday in a motorcade with 600 vehicles, a BRS leader said.

The KCR-led BRS is seeking to expand its national base.

Meanwhile, leaders From Maharashtra are likely to join in BRS party in the presence of CM KCR at Solapur today.

MP Sanjay Raut "downplayed" the Telangana CM's visit to the state claiming that his visit will have no impact on Maharashtra politics.

"There will be no impact of Telangana CM KCR on Maharashtra politics. If KCR will do drama like this, he will lose Telangana also. Fearing loss, he came to Maharashtra but his 12-13 ministers/MPs joined the Congress yesterday," Sanjay Raut told ANI.

"This is a fight between KCR and Congress. Maha Vikas Akhadi is strong in Maharashtra," Raut added.

Earlier in the week, former Telangana minister Jupally Krishna Rao and several BRS leaders formally joined Congress in Delhi in the presence of Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

Earlier, the Telangana CM held a gathering at Maharashtra's Nanded district and slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena over the advertisement featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Speaking about Rao's visit to Maharashtra, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar stated that though Telangana Chief Minister KCR trying to expand his base in Maharashtra he would not succeed to gain inroads in the state.

(with inputs from ANI)